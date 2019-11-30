CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' fifth straight loss to the Hawkeyes:

"It's a mixed bag. It's a mixed bag because we fought back, we had a chance to win. It's a mixed bag because we couldn't get the win. We couldn't figure out how to get the win."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription