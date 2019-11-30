Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' fifth straight loss to the Hawkeyes:
"It's a mixed bag. It's a mixed bag because we fought back, we had a chance to win. It's a mixed bag because we couldn't get the win. We couldn't figure out how to get the win."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
