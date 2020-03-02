Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on if a decline in spring game ticket sales shows fans' lack of passion:
"Here's the deal. People have a lot of questions. How's the offensive line going to perform? Are some people going to step up at wide receiver? ... There's all sorts of question marks. There's a lot of things to watch."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
