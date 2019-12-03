Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on how the Huskers must have an open quarterback competition:
"Adrian Martinez. The regression, in my opinion ... I think he maybe put on too much weight too fast. ... I just want to see the explosiveness next year that he had last year. All right, the issue is clearly from the neck up."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.