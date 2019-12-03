CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on how the Huskers must have an open quarterback competition:

"Adrian Martinez. The regression, in my opinion ... I think he maybe put on too much weight too fast. ... I just want to see the explosiveness next year that he had last year. All right, the issue is clearly from the neck up."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription