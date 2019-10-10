CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers' game against undefeated Minnesota:

"(The Gophers have) the 88th toughest schedule. Their first four games, they won by a combined margin of victory (of) 20 points."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

