Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on how the Purdue game revealed the Huskers' lack of effort.
"Things look the way they do because we need more passion. We need more effort. We need more attitude. We need the right mentality. And, yeah, we've got to get the right guys ... and develop in the weight room."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.