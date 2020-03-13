Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker gives his reaction to the coronavirus' impact on Husker sports:
"My reaction is it's crazy. My reaction is it's uncharted territory. ... I'm a social media guy, kind of, but I've never checked it so much of my entire life as I have lately because it's constantly changing."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
