Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers running some plays from the I-formation against Ohio State.
"Will it be something we do a ton of? No. Is this something that could be a wrinkle every now and again to throw really good defenses off? Absolutely."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show.
