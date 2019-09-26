CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker discusses how winning the turnover battle and special teams will be key against Ohio State:

"We've got to steal possessions, aka win the turnover battle. We have to make our lives easier by getting a shorter field and giving Ohio State a longer field, aka winning the special teams battle."

