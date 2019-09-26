Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker discusses how winning the turnover battle and special teams will be key against Ohio State:
"We've got to steal possessions, aka win the turnover battle. We have to make our lives easier by getting a shorter field and giving Ohio State a longer field, aka winning the special teams battle."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.