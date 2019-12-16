CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer player Adam Carriker interviewed commit Blaise Gunnerson about why he chose the Huskers:
"Like I said, I just believe in Frost. You know, the vision to build this team, and I feel like we're going to do something special. I know he's on the right track to doing that."
