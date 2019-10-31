CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on this Saturday's game at Purdue: "It's kind of crazy because Purdue ... in a couple years, it probably won't be that big a deal. It'll be a steppingstone if we win and probably just a tough loss if we lose. If we're a prisoner in the moment, which I'm going to be right now, it feels like a must win."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

