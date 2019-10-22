Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on where the Huskers need the most improvement.
"I'm a former D-lineman. I'm not unbiased, but it's still the truth. I'm also a former quarterback, and when my offensive linemen didn't block, my life was not fun. I'm going to tell you right now, it's the trenches."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
