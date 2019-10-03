CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker breaks down the Huskers' game against Northwestern:

"Against Ohio State, they gave up nearly 7 yards per carry. If they can make a struggling Northwestern offense one-dimensional, and have to throw the ball, they're really not going to be good on offense."

