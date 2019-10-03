Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker breaks down the Huskers' game against Northwestern:
"Against Ohio State, they gave up nearly 7 yards per carry. If they can make a struggling Northwestern offense one-dimensional, and have to throw the ball, they're really not going to be good on offense."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
