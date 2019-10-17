CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker talks to Eric Crouch about Adrian Martinez, Scott Frost and more: "I think with Martinez, it's knowing that he's gotta settle down and not do it all. I think somewhere in his mind, he's gotta trust the offense around him and he's gotta trust the line. That's been hard at times."
