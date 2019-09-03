Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on the Huskers' visit to Colorado this weekend.
"The defense is going to have to carry the offense, at least early on, but I will say this: If there's a remedy for a struggling offense, it's the Colorado defense this Saturday."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
