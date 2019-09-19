Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker discusses NU's improving offense, strong defense and inconsistent special teams unit:
"Could the Blackshirts possibly be back? They have been playing really well, forcing nine turnovers, holding their opponents — one of the top-ten rush defenses in the country — under 3 yards a carry."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
