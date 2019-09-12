Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker gives his key to victory for the Huskers' game with Northern Illinois:
"We can't assume we're going to beat anybody, including Northern Illinois. It's odd to say, but it's a little bit of a revenge game. ... Here's the thing Nebraska needs to do: Play a complete game."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
