CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on the Huskers opening the 2021 season playing Illinois in Ireland.

"(The Huskers are) not going to get worn out, 'cause now they get an extra bye week. So you show up a week earlier, you get an extra week of practice, and you get an extra bye week."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription