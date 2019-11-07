Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on getting young players on the field since it seems like older ones aren't buying in:
"If you're not going to buy in, and you're not what's best for now, and you're not going to be here in the future, then why are we playing you?"
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
