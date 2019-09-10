Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on the hype Nebraska received before the season. "I absolutely believe we have the right people here, the right coaches here, we're going to have success. But the talk was way too early, way too soon, way too premature, in my opinion."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
