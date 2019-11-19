Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on the flaws of the Huskers' defense and how he would fix them.
"Two things I would focus on. No. 1, I would be more aggressive. Now, a lot of people question ... the 3-4 defense versus the 4-3. A lot of people like the 4-3 defense, won a lot of national titles here at Nebraska."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.