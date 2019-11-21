CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on the Huskers' game at Maryland:

"Why does it feel like it matters more than maybe it really should? Here's why: If we beat Maryland, it's Black Friday, Iowa, rivalry game at home with a bowl game on the line."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

