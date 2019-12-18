Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker interviews NU walk-on commit Grant Tagge: "It was really difficult for me to even consider any other school. Once Nebraska had been talking to me, and I kind of knew that would be an opportunity for me, it was a done deal."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
