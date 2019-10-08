Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker looks back at when Bill Callahan took over as Nebraska's coach after being fired by the Raiders.
"He was upset about being fired, and he was upset about being let go. He came to Nebraska, and there wasn't the appropriate respect. He changed a lot of things. Clearly, it didn't work."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
