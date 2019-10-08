CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker looks back at when Bill Callahan took over as Nebraska's coach after being fired by the Raiders.

"He was upset about being fired, and he was upset about being let go. He came to Nebraska, and there wasn't the appropriate respect. He changed a lot of things. Clearly, it didn't work."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription