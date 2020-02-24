LAS VEGAS — Pete Buttigieg's campaign questioned his third-place finish in Nevada's caucuses and called for the state's Democratic Party to release a more detailed breakdown of votes and address reports of more than 200 problems allocating votes in Saturday's caucuses.
But the Nevada State Democratic Party suggested that Buttigieg's campaign seek a recount if it wants to challenge results.
In a letter sent to the state party late Saturday night and provided to the Associated Press on Sunday, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was "plagued with errors and inconsistencies."
The campaign also said it received reports that volunteers running caucuses did not appear to follow rules that could have allowed candidates to pick up more support on a second round of voting.
Bernie Sanders won Nevada's caucuses, with Joe Biden a distant second and Buttigieg in third.— AP
