Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Longtime Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek has been named chief executive of Walt Disney Co., effective immediately, the company said Tuesday.
Outgoing CEO Bob Iger assumes the role of executive chairman and will direct the company's creative endeavors and help guide the company's board through the leadership transition until the end of his contract on Dec. 31, 2021.
Iger said, in part, "I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO."
Chapek will directly oversee all of the company's business segments and corporate functions.— The Los Angeles Times
Turbo Tax maker Intuit buying Credit Karma
Intuit is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal that will take it deeper into the financial products realm.
The agreement announced Monday would bring together the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other personal finance tools with one focusing on consumers' access to financial products.
The combined companies will aim to provide consumers with "a personalized financial assistant," Intuit's CEO Sasan Goodarzi said.— AP
Home prices rose on low rates, inventory
U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.
The S&P CoreLogic CaseShiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December from a year earlier.
Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11% from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year mortgage loan was 3.49% last week, down from 4.35% a year earlier.— AP
