Sales of new homes highest since mid-2007
New-home sales in the U.S. jumped at the start of the year, reaching the strongest pace since mid-2007 on the heels of cheaper borrowing costs, favorable weather and a resilient labor market.
Single-family home sales rose 7.9% to a 764,000 annualized pace in January, government data showed Wednesday. The median sales price jumped 14% from a year earlier to a record $348,200 as more expensive properties made up a larger share of purchases. Low mortgage rates are helping energize the real estate market.— Bloomberg
Beef sales set record, expected to do so again
U.S. beef sales reached an all-time high in 2019, with a similar outlook for 2020, according to the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per capita beef consumption rose from 54 pounds in 2015 to 57.7 pounds in 2019, with a projected 57.9 pounds in 2020.— The Washington Post
Cybercriminals target Lincoln health care firm
A Lincoln health care company has been targeted by cybercriminals, but company officials said there's no evidence of any patient data being compromised.
NRC Health said it immediately shut down its system Feb. 11 to contain the ransom ware attack, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. The company has reported the attack to the FBI.
Chief information officer Paul Cooper said NRC Health has made significant progress in restoring services to customers and expects full restoration "in the coming days."
NRC Health provides analytics that help health care providers measure and improve quality and services.
Ransomware renders files inaccessible unless a computer user pays the cybercriminals to release them.
Cooper declined to say Wednesday whether NRC paid any ransom.— AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.