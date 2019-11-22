Burnley, Emma Louise

May 10, 1945 November 18, 2019

Emma Louise Burnley, was called home on November 18, 2019. She will be sorely missed.

She will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where there will be a MEMORIAL held in her honor on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11am. A REPAST will follow at the Florence City Hall from 12-3pm.

