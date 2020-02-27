OMAHA
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injures four
A three-car crash near 222nd and Q Streets involving a wrong-way driver sent four people to the hospital, including two who were in critical condition.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies determined that a Toyota Camry was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Q Street shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two eastbound pickup trucks unsuccessfully avoided colliding with the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, who was in and out of consciousness, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition.
The male driver of one pickup had to be cut out of the vehicle. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a broken neck and compound fractures to both legs.
The male driver of the second pickup and his daughter were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Deputies suspect alcohol was involved in the collision and are awaiting the results of a blood draw from the Toyota driver.
Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said Omaha police officers earlier had been called to the Walmart at 180th Street and West Center Road to check on the well-being of the Toyota driver, who left before officers could arrive.
Hudson did not release the names of any of the drivers involved. — Kevin Cole
Counselor suspected of illegal communication
A chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
The 58-year-old woman has resigned her position. She had been employed by the Corrections Department since July 2018, according to a statement released by the department Wednesday evening.
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony. — Nancy Gaarder
LINCOLN
Man stopped by police had about a dozen knives
A man who fled from Lincoln police on a bicycle was stopped and found with methamphetamine, an ice pick and about a dozen knives on him.
Officers were called to near 16th and B Streets about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of two men checking houses and garage doors. A 21-year-old man rode off on a bicycle after crashing with the door of a police cruiser.
A fixed-blade knife more than 6 inches long fell to the ground during the impact with the cruiser, police said. Officers eventually cornered the man and searched him, finding knives hidden on his person.
The knives ranged in size from 2 inches to more than 6 inches. Officers also found an ice pick, tools and a 17-inch chain with an orange lock attached that was hanging down the man's pant leg.
The man also had several small bags of meth and several ADHD pills. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and failure to comply with officers. — Kevin Cole
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.