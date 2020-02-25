FOOTBALL
Hoosiers suspend TE Hendershot
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen has suspended record-breaking tight end Peyton Hendershot indefinitely.
Monday's announcement comes less than two days after Hendershot was arrested. He allegedly entered the apartment of a former girlfriend without her permission. He also is accused of grabbing and shoving the woman, according to the police report.
He faces preliminary charges of felony residential entry and three misdemeanors — domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
A statement released by the team said the suspension will begin immediately.
"(Allen) will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments," the statement said.
Last season, the 20-year-old redshirt sophomore set school records for a tight end with 52 receptions, 622 yards and four touchdowns. He was a third-team allBig Ten selection by the media and received honorable mention honors from the league's coaches.
Packers re-sign kicker Crosby
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He's appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games is second in Packers history to Brett Favre's 255. Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.
Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts and 40 of 41 extra points. That he sometimes must kick on the tundra in Green Bay makes his 2019 season and career achievements stand out.
In other NFL news:
The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 receiving yards away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.
HOCKEY
Mavs goalie wins NCHC award
UNO freshman Isaiah Saville was named the NCHC rookie of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks earn a split against Colorado College.
Saville made 22 saves to register his first career shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Tigers. The next night, the goaltender had a gamehigh 30 saves in a 3-2 loss.
Saville ranks sixth in the NCHC in goals against average (2.83) and fifth in save percentage (.905).
It is the third weekly award for Saville. He was named the rookie of the week on Jan. 20 following a pair of ties with then-No. 4 Denver. He also earned goaltender of the week honors on Oct. 21 following a split at then-No. 12 Ohio State.
Compiled from press services and local reports.
