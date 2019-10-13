METRO AREA
Man is killed in one-car crash at 36th and Redick
A 30-year-old Omaha man died after a one-vehicle crash at 36th and Redick Avenues on Friday night.
The driver, Jamel Wallace, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Omaha police said Wallace was driving south on Martin Avenue about 11 p.m.
Investigators said he failed to follow the road's curve and crashed into a retaining wall, then a tree south of Redick and 36th. Police said speed was a factor. — Sierra Karst
Police say they didn't fire any shots in man's death
A 29-year-old man died Saturday after barricading himself with a handgun in the bathroom of an apartment near 48th and Boyd Streets.
Omaha police said officers were called on a report of a domestic disturbance and while en route learned that the man, Robert Jensen, had a gun and was threatening to harm himself.
They spoke with Jensen while waiting for a hostage negotiator. About 2:25 p.m., they heard a shot from inside the bathroom. They entered and found him dead with the gun in his hand. None of the officers fired their weapons, police said.— Jessica Wade
