FOOTBALL

Bears release Amukamara

The Chicago Bears released former Husker Prince Amukamara on Friday, according to multiple reports, a move that frees up cap space.

Amukamara signed a three-year contract with the Bears before the 2018 season. He would have been due a $9 million salary in 2020 had he been retained. Instead, he'll become a free agent.

WRESTLING

Huskers win sixth straight dual

MINNEAPOLIS — Fourth-ranked Nebraska rolled to its sixth straight Big Ten dual victory as it downed No. 13 Minnesota 29-12 Friday night.

It was the regular-season finale for the Huskers, who haven't dropped a dual since losing to No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State on back-to-back weekends.

Nebraska won seven of the 10 matches Friday, including four with bonus points.

The most impressive win came at 141 pounds as CJ Red, ranked ninth nationally, pinned No. 6 Mitch McKee midway through the second period. Red trailed 2-1 before getting McKee in a cradle for his third consecutive pin.

Taylor Venz also earned a win over a ranked opponent at 184 pounds. No. 11 Venz, who is from Minnesota, decisioned No. 20 Owen Webster 5-2.

Nebraska next competes in the Big Ten champoinships, which will be in Piscataway, New Jersey, on March 7.

BASKETBALL

Bellevue women win league title

The Bellevue University women's basketball team earned a share of the North Star Athletic Association regular-season title with an 83-72 win over Dakota State on Friday.

Bellevue, which will be the top seed at next week's league tournament, shares the title with Mayville State, which also won Friday. Bellevue, Mayville and Dakota State entered the night tied for first place. Bellevue defeated Mayville State 87-78 on Monday to move into a tie for first.

Dakota State pulled within 72-68 with less than two minutes to play, but Bellevue (20-10) hit free throws to pull away.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Huskers open with sweep

LINCOLN — Nebraska swept Park University 5-0 to begin the beach volleyball season Friday.

Nebraska's No. 1 pair of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won the opening match 21-5, 21-14. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun followed with a 21-13, 21-7 victory, and Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-9, 21-9. The Huskers will face Park again Saturday at the Hawks Championship Center.

Lancers win in overtime

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Omaha Lancers nearly let a three-goal lead slip away Friday, but Luke Mobley scored 2:53 into overtime to salvage a 5-4 USHL win over Tri-City.

The Lancers (23-12-6-1) led 4-1 after Logan Will scored midway through the second period, but the Storm scored the next three goals to pull even. Colby Ambrosio scored with 1:37 left in the third period and Chase McLane tied the score 4-4 on a goal with eight seconds left in regulation.

Tri-City will host the Lancers again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

BOWLING

Simonsen leads at U.S. Open

LINCOLN — Anthony Simonsen opened a 126-pin lead at bowling's U.S. Open entering Saturday's final 16 games of match play.

Simonsen, whose 223.03 average was the best after 40 games, went 6-2 in Friday's first eight games of match play to collect 180 bonus pins.

Australian Jason Belmonte went 4-4 to be in second. Also in the top final are Dick Allen, Kristopher Prather and Bill O'Neill. Hall of Famer Norm Duke is in sixth, 23 pins out of the final spot for the stepladder finals to be shown on Fox at noon Sunday from Sun Valley Lanes and Games.

