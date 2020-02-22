METRO AREA

Teen walks into hospital, says robber shot him

A teenager walked into an Omaha hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim at Immanuel Medical Center about 11:30 a.m.

Harris Tylynn, 19, said he was shot during an attempted robbery near 52nd and Boyd Streets, police said.

Tylynn's injuries are not considered to be life threatening, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. — Jessica Wade

Man killed in crash with payloader on Highway 77

A Lyons, Nebraska, man died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 77 near Oakland.

Colten Ruzicka, 31, was traveling north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound payloader, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver of the payloader tried to avoid the collision, but Ruzicka's vehicle struck the driver's side near the rear.

The driver of the payloader was not injured. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m.

Oakland is about 60 miles northwest of Omaha.

— Nancy Gaarder

