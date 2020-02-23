FOOTBALL
Amendola to stay with Lions
DETROIT — Danny Amendola appears to be staying with the Detroit Lions.
A FoxSports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported Saturday on Twitter that Amendola was signing a one-year deal with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, Amendola's agent, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola on "another well-earned deal."
Burkhardt did not respond to an email from the Associated Press.
Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions.
Jets add receiver Doctson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed free agent Josh Doctson to add depth to their wide receiver position.
The Jets announced the signing Saturday. Doctson was a first-round pick by Washington out of TCU in 2016 but failed to live up to his lofty draft status.
Doctson had 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins before being one of the team's final cuts last summer out of training camp.
Navy offensive lineman dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - David Forney, a star lineman for Navy's record breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22.
He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.
"We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "We all loved — and will always love - David."
Forney was a senior and three year letter winner. He played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game.
He was part of a senior class that helped Navy win 11 games and capture the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in games involving Navy, Army and Air Force.
Forney was named first-team American Athletic Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
NU nets another beach sweep
LINCOLN — For the second straight day Saturday, the Nebraska beach volleyball team swept NAIA school Park University 5-0 at the Hawks Championship Center.
All five pairs won in straight sets for the Huskers. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun won 21-17, 21-17; Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won 21-9, 21-13; Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-18, 2110; Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach won 23-21, 21-10; and Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn won 21-5, 21-16.
Nebraska improved to 2-0 on the season and is 10-0 in matches played at the Hawks Championship Center. It will host Missouri Baptist on Wednesday before traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for six matches at the TCU Horned Frogs Challenge.
RIFLE
Nebraska breaks school records
MURRAY, Ky. — The Nebraska rifle team shot down several school records in beating Murray State on Saturday.
The No. 4 Huskers beat the No. 9 Racers 4,707-4,685, finishing with an overall team score of more than 4,700 for the first time in school history. NU's previous record score was 4,690.
The Huskers' air rifle score of 2,373 broke the school record, while their smallbore score of 2,334 ranked third in program history.
Junior Emily Cheramie scored 597 in air rifle, tying the school record set by sophomore Elena Flake earlier this season. Flake shot 591 Saturday, and Hana Musser (593) and Macey Way (592) also scored above 590 for NU.
The Huskers will compete in the Great America Rifle Conference championships next weekend.
BOWLING
Simonsen tops field for final
LINCOLN — Anthony Simonsen, Jason Belmonte, Dick Allen, Chris Via and Perry Crowell IV will be those bowling Sunday for the U.S. Open title at Sun Valley Lanes and Games.
They qualified through 56 games, the last 24 staged in match play.
Starting Sunday's noon telecast on Fox, Crowell will face Via in the first match of the stepladder finals. The winner meets Allen, with Belmonte waiting in the penultimate match and Simonsen in the championship final.
Crowell needed a rolloff to get into the final 36, then worked his way up to the final five. Belmonte is seeking his 12th major title.
Hall of famer Norm Duke finished ninth and defending champion Francois Lavoie 10th.
Compiled from press services and local reports.
