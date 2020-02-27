BASEBALL
Stanton likely to miss opener
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills Tuesday. An MRI exam found a Grade 1 strain. Stanton played in 18 games due to a number of injuries last season.
Verlander scratched from start
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Justin Verlander's spring training debut will be postponed at least a few more days while the Houston Astros ace deals with tightness in his groin.
Verlander had been scheduled to start Thursday against Washington. Instead, he will throw a simulated game at the Astros' complex prior to that exhibition.
Houston manager Dusty Baker said that he isn't worried about the injury lingering and expects that Verlander will make his next scheduled start, likely early next week.
FOOTBALL
Penn State gives Franklin raise
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025.
The contract was agreed to by Franklin and approved by Penn State's Board of Trustees in December. Terms of the agreement were announced Wednesday.
The 48-year-old Franklin will earn $5.4 million next year, plus a retention bonus of $300,000 if he is still coach Dec. 31. His salary rises every season, topping out at $6.5 million, with a $500,000 retention bonus in 2025. Franklin also is guaranteed a $1 million annual loan toward life insurance.
Franklin is 56-23 in six seasons at Penn State, including 34-18 in the Big Ten.
Giants release linebackers
INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, clearing significant salary cap space Wednesday with the departure of their two most expensive defensive players.
Rebuilding under rookie coach Joe Judge, the Giants gained more than $13 million in cap savings by jettisoning Ogletree ($8.25 million) and Martin ($4.8 million).
In other news:
• Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin's attorney said his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year.
TENNIS
Sharapova retires at 32
Maria Sharapova was a star on and off the tennis court, reaching No. 1 in the rankings, winning five Grand Slam titles and making millions of dollars in endorsements. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old announced she's retiring.
Sharapova made the announcement in an essay published in Vanity Fair. She cited injuries as part of the reason why she is leaving the sport.
VOLLEYBALL
Huskers remain unbeaten
The Nebraska beach volleyball team beat Missouri Baptist 4-1 Wednesday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Huskers won the first four matches against the previously unbeaten Spartans (3-1). Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins breezed to a 21-9, 21-17 victory as NU's No. 1 pair while Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet won 21-13, 21-15 at No. 2.
The Huskers will hit the road this weekend for the Horned Frogs Challenge. NU plays two matches Friday afternoon and four Saturday.
No. 1: Nicklin Hames/Lauren Stivrins, NU, def. Lisanne van Houwelingen/Kamden Maas, 21-9, 21-17. No. 2: Lexi Sun/Jazz Sweet, NU, def. Isidora Stojovic/Sarah Bolton, 21-13, 21-15. No. 3: Kenzie Knuckles/Madi Kubik, NU, def. Ariana Macies/Raylyn Dodd, 21-18, 21-14. No. 4: Sarah Wilson/Sophia Cristiani, MB, def. Nicole Drewnick/ Riley Zuhn, 21-17, 21-18. No. 5: Hayley Densberger/Callie Schwarzenbach, NU, def. Nicole Bott/Morgan Berry, 16-21, 21-6, 15-9. Exhibition: Emma Gabel/Fallon Stutheit, NU, def. Kaili Smith/Sam Kurm, 21-9, 21-8.
