SOCCER
U.S. Soccer says women's team has made more than men
Facing mounting public pressure in a fight over equitable pay, U.S. Soccer said the World Cup champion women's national team has been paid more than the men's team.
According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women between 2010 and 2018 as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. The total does not include the value of benefits received only by the women, like health care.
The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women's team accused U.S. Soccer of "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared to the men's team.
Comparing compensation between the two teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women's team have a base salary while the men are paid primarily based on matches and performance.
Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players in matters involving the lawsuit, called the letter "a sad attempt by USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress.
"The USSF has repeatedly admitted that it does not pay the women equally and that it does not believe the women even deserve to be paid equally," Levinson said. "This is why they use words like 'fair and equitable,' not equal in describing pay."
U.S. Soccer said it pays the women's national team players a base salary of $100,000 per year, and an additional $67,500 to $72,500 per player as a salary for playing in the National Women's Soccer League. The women also have health care benefits and a retirement plan.
Players on the men's national team are paid by training camp call-ups, game appearances and through performance bonuses. The federation acknowledged that the men have the ability to earn higher bonuses than the women. The men's team did not make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the women have won back-toback World Cup titles.
BASEBALL
Errors undermine Underwood
DES MOINES — Underwood simply couldn't make up for errors it made in the field Monday.
The seventh-seeded Eagles committed five errors against second-seeded Van Meter while falling 17-7 in six innings in the Class 2-A state quarterfinals.
"We had some plays we normally make, but it is one of those things, when you are hitting the ball hard and you are playing a field as nice as this, you are used to the grass slowing it down a little bit," Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan said. "It had a little bit of get-up. It wasn't our night defensively, but that is the way it goes."
Van Meter (32-3) rapped out 14 hits, including three from Brett Berg.
Mistakes piled up early for Underwood. In the bottom of the first, Van Meter took advantage of a hit batter, a walk, two errors and a wild pitch to score five times and take a 5-1 lead.
Underwood pulled within 9-7 in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Kyler Rodenburg and Coby Fink, but a double play ended the frame with a runner on third.
Underwood (26-5) finished with eight hits, but could not find the answer on the mound as it used five pitchers. The Bulldogs ended the game early with six runs in the sixth.
— Jeff Budlong
HOCKEY
Lightning goalie signs extension
TAMPA, Fla. — Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.
The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-104 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.
In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.
In other NHL news:
The New Jersey Devils acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract with an average salary of $4.5 million.
The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas in the deal announced Monday.
Compiled from press services and local reports.
