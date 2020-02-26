BASEBALL

Severino to miss 2020 season

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Luis Severino will miss the season with an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery, and the New York Yankees' rotation no longer looks all that imposing.

New York announced Tuesday that the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time all-star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.

Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.

He was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over 12 innings in three regular-season starts for New York in 2019, then was 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA over 81⁄3 innings in a pair of postseason outings.

CWS gives $103,000 in grants

Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha Inc. and the NCAA.

Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000. Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019.

The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield.

A grant of $25,000 went to Creighton University, and $8,328 went to Omaha's Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.

RIFLE

NU qualifies for NCAA meet

The Nebraska rifle team qualified for the NCAA championships, the NCAA Men's and Women's Rifle Committee announced Tuesday.

The Huskers — who missed out in 2019 after a run of six consecutive appearances — qualified fourth out of the eight teams in the field.

Kentucky was the top qualifier, followed by TCU and West Virginia. Akron, Murray State, Navy and Air Force also will compete at the championships, which will take place March 13-14 in Lexington, Kentucky.

