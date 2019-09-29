HORSE RACING
Pettinger won big at Ak-Sar-Ben
Services will be held Oct. 5 for former jockey David Pettinger, who won some of his biggest races in Nebraska.
The 66-year-old died last Sunday in Eads, Colorado.
Pettinger wrestled at Holly (Colo.) High School before graduating in 1971 and soon rode at Gateway Downs, the small racetrack in his hometown. He was a jockey for 16 years and had 866 wins in 7,544 starts, with mount earnings of $7.8 million.
Many of his stakes victories came at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha. He won the Cornhusker Handicap twice, once in 1980 aboard Hold Your Tricks and again in 1983 aboard Win Stat.
He also posted Ak-Sar-Ben wins in the Queen's Handicap (Epic Value), the Ak-Sar-Ben Oaks (Halo Dotty), the Goldenrod Stakes (Cleo Bee Good), the Heartland Stakes (Devine Emerald), the Senators' Stakes (Lucky Salvation), the Bersid Stakes, (Native Satan), the President's Cup (Shamtastic), the Governors' Handicap (Hold Your Tricks) and the Laddie Stakes (Charlie Stat).
Pettinger later went to work for Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg, serving as an assistant trainer while largely overseeing Van Berg's string at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Among the horses Pettinger worked with was Alysheba, the 1987 Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion.
He later served as a farm manager for a Thoroughbred operation in Oklahoma before retiring to his native Colorado to be closer to his extended family.
Pettinger's brother, Don, also was a top rider and was the leading jockey at Ak-Sar-Ben in 1988 and 1989.
A private interment will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Holly (Colo.) Cemetery, followed by a public gathering at the Holly Senior Center. Memorials may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund or the Lamar (Colo.) Animal Shelter.
GOLF
Two tied for lead at Mid-Amateur
FREMONT, Neb. — Omahans Ryan Nietfeldt and Andy Sajevic are tied for the lead after Saturday's first round of the 21st Nebraska MidAmateur Championship at Fremont Golf Club.
Both shot 3-under 68s, the low rounds of the day by two strokes. Both players are battling for the Nebraska Golfer of the Year Award. Sajevic is currently No. 3 in the NGA point standings, while Nietfeldt is No. 4, but either would jump to No. 1 with a win on Sunday.
HOCKEY
Rantanen reaches deal with Avs
A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, sixyear contract.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.
The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season.
In other NHL news:
The Winnipeg Jets re-signed restricted free-agent forward Kyle Connor on a seven-year, $50 million deal. The 22-year-old Connor was the final player General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff needed to get under contract after Patrik Laine agreed to a contract Friday.
BASKETBALL
Heat give Spoelstra extension
MIAMI — Erik Spoelstra's tenure as the Miami Heat coach doesn't look like it will be ending any time soon, as a league source confirmed Saturday that Spoelstra has agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Miami through the 2024-25 season.
Spoelstra, who is just days away from beginning his 12th season as the Heat's coach, was entering the final year on his contract. But the uncertainty past this season was erased with the extension.
