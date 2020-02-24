AUTO RACING
Logano holds on for Vegas win
LAS VEGAS — The adjustments to a major offseason overhaul at Team Penske continued Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where miscommunication between Joey Logano and his new crew chief led to a botched final pit stop.
Logano still wound up in Victory Lane for the second year in a row, winning a two-lap sprint to the finish that ended under caution.
A caution with six laps remaining forced teams to make strategic decisions and crew chief Paul Wolfe told Logano to come to pit road for new tires. Logano didn't hear Wolfe and remained on track, a move that cycled him into the lead but put him in position to hold off a slew of contenders on fresh tires.
The 24th victory of Logano's career broke a tie with Ricky Rudd for 35th on NASCAR's all-time win list. Matt DiBenedetto in a Ford for the Wood Brothers — a Penske partner — for his second race was 0.491 seconds behind to tie his career-best finish. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., pole-sitter for the Daytona 500 a week ago, was third.
Newman had no internal injuries
LAS VEGAS — Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details in a statement from the driver read before Sunday's NASCAR race.
"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I'm currently being treated," Newman wrote. "The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days."
There is no timetable for Newman's return to racing, but Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old is determined to get back to the track.
BASKETBALL
Four OPS grads meet in G League
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Four Omaha Public Schools graduates played in the same NBA G League game Sunday, when Grand Rapids defeated Wisconsin 126-117.
Tre'Shawn Thurman had a doubledouble (18 points, 10 rebounds) for Grand Rapids while Tra-Deon Hollins had four points, 11 assists and seven rebounds — both starred at Omaha Central. Former Creighton standout and Benson grad Khyri Thomas added seven points and two steals for the Drive.
Justin Patton, a former Bluejay and Omaha North product, had 11 points and two blocks for Wisconsin.
GOLF
Reed regroups for WGC title
MEXICO CITY — Patrick Reed made it hard for anyone to question his moxie.
A week that began with Brooks Koepka saying he thought Reed cheated when he was penalized for swiping sand in the Bahamas ended with Reed delivering clutch moments down the stretch Sunday to win the Mexico Championship.
Two shots behind with four holes to play, Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 for his second World Golf Championships title.
Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.
In a wild final round in which five players had a share of the lead — and four were tied heading for the back nine — everyone faltered but Reed, who played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.
Reed finished at 18-under 266 and moved to No. 8 in the world.
In other tournaments:
Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.
The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268.
Compiled from press services and local reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.