METRO AREA
Man, 25, held in killing of 74-year-old in North Omaha
Omaha police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man Sunday night.
About 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 2233 N. 20th St. on a report of an assault and found James Moore severely injured.
Moore was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.
Anthony Donald was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and three counts of use of a weapon.— Nancy Gaarder
Man sent to prison in crash that killed Gretna woman
A Michigan man was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to 14 to 20 years for motor-vehicle homicide in connection with the death of a Gretna woman just more than one year ago.
Judge George Thompson found Abram Sollman, 47, guilty of causing the death of Cassandra Clausen, 71, in a crash on Feb. 1, 2019.
Sollman was also sentenced to 90 days for driving under the influence of alcohol and 90 days for reckless driving. The sentences will be served consecutively, Thompson said.
Sollman's blood-alcohol content was .197, said Michael Mills, the deputy Sarpy County attorney who tried the case.
Sollman was driving his Volkswagen Jetta east on U.S. Highway 6 about 6:15 p.m. just north of the Nebraska Crossing Outlets when his car collided with Clausen's Honda CRV as she pulled onto the highway from North Star Drive. Traffic investigators estimate that Sollman was traveling at least 18 mph over the speed limit at the time of the collision.
Clausen, who retired from the Air Force in 1985 after 17 years of service, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died.— Kevin Cole
Man caught with fake bills, gun is going back to prison
A 30-year-old man with prior felony convictions will be going back to prison for six years and five months for buying a vehicle with counterfeit money and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
Coldy D. Hackworth of Council Bluffs was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha.
He was ordered to pay $900 in restitution. That's the amount Hackworth paid for a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe K1500 in May. He bought the SUV with nine fake $100 dollar bills.
In June, he was stopped while riding around with another person, and police found drug paraphernalia, fake currency and a gun in the vehicle. At the time, he was an eight-time convicted felon and was out on bail awaiting sentencing for an assault conviction. Hackworth acknowledged that he knew about the gun.
There is no parole in the federal system.— Nancy Gaarder
Rain and snow less likely today in Omaha area
The chance of snow for the Omaha metro area Tuesday has diminished significantly.
There's a 50% chance for a rain-snow mix Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected, according to the forecast issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the snow is staying to the west, so people traveling across Nebraska on Tuesday morning should be prepared for snowy travel conditions. The Grand Island to Kearney area, for example, could receive 2 to 4 inches, he said.
Blustery wind remains in the forecast in the Omaha area, though, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.
The weekend forecast looks good, Albright said, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.— Nancy Gaarder
NEBRASKA
Searches at penitentiary turn up contraband
Two days of "intense searches" were conducted at the State Penitentiary this week in the wake of a violent assault on staff members.
The assault occurred Saturday evening and sent two to the hospital. One remains hospitalized.
"This was a particularly brutal and unprovoked attack," said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
On Sunday, 30 members of a corrections response team conducted a search. On Monday, 96 people, a combination of corrections staff and State Patrol officers, conducted a search. Canine teams assisted both days.
The search yielded homemade alcohol, items that could be modified into weapons and items that will be tested for the presence of drugs.— Nancy Gaarder
Two missing for week were last seen in Scottsbluff
Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man and woman who haven't been seen for a week.
The last known whereabouts of Maci Baily, 18, and Beau Gealy, 29, was a Scottsbluff business on Feb. 18, said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark L. Overman. Authorities have video surveillance of them at the business, he said.
The two are from the Scottsbluff-Gering area, and both have family there, Overman said. Neither family has heard from them since Tuesday, which is unusual, he said.
"We've got two missing young people, and their families are very concerned, and so are we," Overman said. "We've had people working on this since it was reported."
Baily was reported missing on Friday and Gealy on Saturday. Overman said neither Baily's nor Gealy's phones have been used since Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department or the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office.— Nancy Gaarder
@OWHCRIME
Follow us on Twitter for news on crime, fires, traffic and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.