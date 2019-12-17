COLLEGE
Senator: Student-athletes are getting inadequate health care
HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy released a report Monday calling on NCAA schools to do more to provide health care to their student athletes.
The report is the last of three from the Connecticut Democrat dealing with issues surrounding players and the money generated by college athletics.
Murphy, who co-chairs a bipartisan congressional working group on athlete compensation with Utah Republican Mitt Romney, also announced that they would meet Tuesday with NCAA President Mark Emmert to discuss developing national policies for paying athletes.
The senator released a report in March critical of how little college athletes benefit from the profits generated by sports. A second report in June detailed what he called a "lack of academic integrity" among NCAA institutions.
His latest report recommends that the NCAA require full health coverage for athletes and allow players to see doctors who are not associated with their athletic programs or schools.
Murphy also wants schools to guarantee four-year scholarships for athletes, including those who become injured, and allow players to transfer immediately from programs if they believe their health is at risk.
He also called for stronger consequences for schools that don't follow protocols for handling concussions and other health issues.
BASEBALL
CWS tickets available as gifts
Time is running out to purchase tickets to next year's College World Series in time to give them as holiday gifts.
Printed general admission ticket books for the 2020 CWS, June 1324 at TD Ameritrade Park, must be ordered by Tuesday for delivery by Christmas with standard shipping rates. Orders using overnight delivery are due by Thursday.
Each book costs $95 and contains 10 general admission tickets. Shipping prices range from $15 to $55 depending on the delivery method.
Ticket books are available in printed and digital options at NCAA. com/CWSTickets. Ticket books can also be purchased in person at the CHI Health Center box office or by phone at 402-554-4422.
HOCKEY
Mavs forward honored by NCHC
UNO junior Martin Sundberg was named the NCHC forward of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks split a series with St. Cloud State.
Sundberg scored the only goal of UNO's 4-1 loss on Friday and had two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win. The three-point weekend was a career best for Sundberg.
