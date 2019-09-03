FOOTBALL
Chiefs add McCoy to RB rotation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are under no preconceptions that the LeSean McCoy they signed Monday is the same running back who was a twotime All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles.
They don't need him to be, either. The Chiefs have a clear-cut starter in Damien Williams and two young, capable backups in Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson. So whatever McCoy can provide after his release by Buffalo is gravy, whether that is on-field production or locker room leadership.
"There were a lot of teams that called in and I thought this was the best fit," McCoy said. "You see this offense, I'm just trying to fit in a small part. These guys are rolling."
Chiefs coach Andy Reid was responsible for drafting McCoy in Philadelphia, and the six-time Pro Bowl pick played his first four seasons for Reid. McCoy played two more with the Eagles after Reid was fired, then spent the past four seasons in Buffalo.
Coltssign Brissett to extension
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts sorted out their quarterback situation Monday.
Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the foreseeable future and Brian Hoyer will become Brissett's backup.
A little more than a week after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement upended Indy's long-term plans, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press that Brissett had signed a contract extension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Details were not immediately available, though NFL Network first reported that it was a two-year deal worth $30 million.
Brissett's deal came just hours after the Colts announced that Hoyer, a longtime backup in the league, would join the team as the new No. 2 on the depth chart. ESPN reported that the deal was for three years and $12 million.
In other NFL news:
A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells the Associated Press that former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Doctson, cut on Saturday by Washington after three underwhelming seasons, will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
Illinois back out with knee injury
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Mike Epstein has sustained a season-ending injury for the third straight year.
Coach Lovie Smith said Monday that the junior hurt his knee in the third quarter against Akron.
Epstein has played 13 games over three seasons and rushed for 802 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Epstein started three of the first five games as a freshman in 2017 and was the team's leading rusher before he missed the last seven games with a stress fracture in his right foot. The same injury kept him out of the last five games in 2018.
Bohl earns bonus for upset
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri 37-31.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Bohl's contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday's victory in Laramie was the first such win for Bohl, a former Husker player and assistant who is in the third year of a seven year contract.
The last time Wyoming beat a Power Five team was in 2008, a victory over Tennessee.
In other college news:
Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson will be out three to four weeks after suffering a broken hand in the season-opening victory over Vanderbilt.
