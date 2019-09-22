WRESTLING
Burroughs wins bronze at worlds
Former Husker national champion Jordan Burroughs won the 74 kg bronze medal Saturday at the World Wrestling Championships in NurSultan, Kazakhstan.
Burroughs controlled his bronze-medal match, winning by technical fall over Japan's Mao Okui. Burroughs had two takedowns for a 6-0 lead at the break and added another on his way to a 10-0 win.
Burroughs, 31, has won seven world medals, including four golds in addition to the 2012 Olympic gold. He has won bronze the past two years. Russia's Zaubrek Sidakov, who edged Burroughs 4-3 in Friday's semifinals, went on to win gold Saturday.
The United States had a champion as J'den Cox won his second straight world title at 92 kg. Cox was a four-time All-American at Missouri.
BASEBALL
Chick leads Huskers in exhibition
WICHITA, Kan. — Cam Chick was 3 for 6 with a triple, a two-run homer and three RBIs as Nebraska claimed a 10-8 win over Wichita State in a 12-inning exhibition on Saturday.
The Huskers recorded 18 hits, and Ty Roseberry, Luke Boynton and Leighton Banjoff also homered.
Nebraska led 7-2 after Banjoff and Roseberry homered in the fifth. The Shockers cut the lead to 7-6 in the eighth, but Nebraska scored twice in the 10th and Bonyton homered in the 12th.
Wichita State scored two more in the 12th and had the tying run on with one out, but Sayer Diederich, a freshman from Elkhorn South, recorded two consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
GOLF
Munoz leads at Sanderson Farms
JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole and saved par at the end Saturday afternoon for a 9-under 63, giving him a oneshot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship as he tries to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.
Munoz had four birdies in the first five holes at the Country Club of Jackson, and stayed near the lead the rest of the way with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico until his final birdie.
Munoz was at 16-under 200, one shot ahead of Ortiz, who had a 65.
Byeong Hun An, who started the third round with a two-shot lead, shot 70 and was two shots behind.
Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour last week at the Greenbrier. Munoz will try to become the first Colombian to win since Camilo Villegas in 2014.
In other tournaments:
Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday.
Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5-under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball from going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.
Rahm and Willett, who also shared the second-round lead, were at 15-under overall and had a three-shot lead over Justin Rose (69), Shubhankar Sharma (66) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (69).
Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Sanford International.
Duke shot 65. He and Triplett are at 6-under 134.
Compiled from press services and local reports.
