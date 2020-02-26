Eric Greco, one of the USA's leading players, was West in today's deal. It looks like declarer has 10 easy tricks on this deal, but Greco's remarkable defense defeated the contract by three tricks!
Greco got the discouraging two from partner on his ace of diamonds lead. He continued with the seven of diamonds to declarer's nine. South crossed to dummy with the ace of spades and ran the queen of clubs, smoothly ducked by Greco. South was afraid to play the ace and another club at this point in case East started with three to the king. East would win and lead a diamond through declarer to defeat the contract. South ran the jack of clubs and lost to Greco's now singleton king.
Greco shifted to the queen of spades! This pinned South's jack and, at the same time, cut declarer off from dummy while the clubs were blocked. Declarer countered by ducking the queen of spades. Had Greco led another spade, South would have won and discarded his ace of clubs to unblock the suit. Greco, however, shifted to a heart, and there was nothing left for declarer to do. South was held to one spade, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. Down three!
Note that Greco had made the right play in all four suits. Well done!
— Tribune Content Agency
