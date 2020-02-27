Sorry folks, but this is the way they bid in some parts of the world. North's three-spade bid asked for a stopper in that suit. Today's deal is from the Australian Open Team Playoffs last year. Currently, Australia has many young players on the rise, and South was one of them: Justin Mill.
The same contract was reached at all four tables. One declarer, after a spade lead, took advantage of the favorable diamond position to take 11 tricks. The other three declarers faced the more challenging lead of the 10 of clubs. The other two won the third club and played on diamonds, hoping for a 4-3 split in clubs. They were both defeated. Mill had a feeling that the clubs were splitting 5-2, and he played accordingly.
Mill ducked the first club, won the second and cashed four rounds of hearts. East discarded a diamond on the fourth heart. Mill now cashed the ace and king of spades, removing the safe exit cards from the East hand. Mill exited with his last club to East. East could cash two more club tricks, but then had to lead a diamond away from his king, and Mill had his ninth trick and a big gain for his team. Nicely done!
