BRIDGE

We have written before about the beer card — the seven of diamonds. Some young players enhance their enjoyment of a bridge session by agreeing that they will buy a beer for partner if he is able to take the 13th trick, in a non-diamond contract, with the seven of diamonds. In a pair game, where every trick is important, this game-within-agame can lead to some unusual decisions.

The opening spade lead went to the jack, queen and ace. South led a diamond to dummy's jack, winning the trick, and correctly led the 10 of diamonds from dummy. This revealed the diamond position around the table as West won with his queen. West led a heart to dummy's queen and East's ace, and East shifted to a low club. Decision time!

It should be routine for declarer to rise with his ace. Should the 10 of hearts be falling, South has the rest of the tricks and can easily arrange for the seven of diamonds to win the last trick. If the 10 of hearts is not falling, however, then the seven of diamonds would be the 12th trick — no beer.

With the seven of diamonds smiling at him from the dummy, South reasoned with his thirst — that it was against the odds for the 10 of hearts to fall. He ducked the club to West's queen and won the club continuation. South cashed the king and jack of hearts, relieved that the 10 didn't fall, and then cashed his two high spades. A diamond to the nine was followed by the ace of diamonds and the precious seven for last. Cheers!

— Tribune Content Agency

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started