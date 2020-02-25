We have written before about the beer card — the seven of diamonds. Some young players enhance their enjoyment of a bridge session by agreeing that they will buy a beer for partner if he is able to take the 13th trick, in a non-diamond contract, with the seven of diamonds. In a pair game, where every trick is important, this game-within-agame can lead to some unusual decisions.
The opening spade lead went to the jack, queen and ace. South led a diamond to dummy's jack, winning the trick, and correctly led the 10 of diamonds from dummy. This revealed the diamond position around the table as West won with his queen. West led a heart to dummy's queen and East's ace, and East shifted to a low club. Decision time!
It should be routine for declarer to rise with his ace. Should the 10 of hearts be falling, South has the rest of the tricks and can easily arrange for the seven of diamonds to win the last trick. If the 10 of hearts is not falling, however, then the seven of diamonds would be the 12th trick — no beer.
With the seven of diamonds smiling at him from the dummy, South reasoned with his thirst — that it was against the odds for the 10 of hearts to fall. He ducked the club to West's queen and won the club continuation. South cashed the king and jack of hearts, relieved that the 10 didn't fall, and then cashed his two high spades. A diamond to the nine was followed by the ace of diamonds and the precious seven for last. Cheers!
— Tribune Content Agency
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.