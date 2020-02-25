Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.
1. "Sonic the Hedgehog," 26.3 million
2. "The Call of the Wild,"$24.8 million
3. "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,"$7 million
4. "Brahms: The Boy II,"$5.9 million
5. "Bad Boys for Life,"$5.86 million
6. "1917,"$4.4 million
7. "Fantasy Island,"$4.2 million
8. "Parasite,"$3.1 million
9. "Jumanji: The Next Level,"$3 million
10. "The Photograph,"$2.8 million
