WAVER LY, Neb. — The way the recent changes to basketball's postseason work, Ashland-Greenwood's season wouldn't have necessarily ended with a loss Tuesday night.
But why take the chance? The Jays began their postseason by getting Cale Jacobsen some scoring help in the second half for a 6756 win over Douglas County West, avenging a loss in Ashland this month and setting up a chance to atone for another February defeat.
On Thursday night they will play Wahoo Neumann, which beat Arlington 72-44 in the other C1-4 sub district semifinal. The Cavaliers beat Ashland-Greenwood 34-32 last week.
"We wanted to win this game badly because we just lost to them a couple weeks ago, and to play Neumann again,'' Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said. "(Neumann) is such a physical, long team, they play a unique style and they played very well, but after we settled in we got as comfortable as you can get against it, which isn't very comfortable, but we played a lot better as the game went on.
"I just thought if we could see them again, our kids would love the opportunity to see if we can kind of revenge that one, and then again when you're looking at points and all that stuff down the road. Every win is big, but we want to come in Thursday and play really well."
Jacobsen went 15 of 16 at the line while scoring 32 points. Consider this: He outscored at least 26 teams statewide Tuesday night, and matched the output by two winning teams: Centennial 32, Freeman 25 in C-2 and Osceola 32, Dorchester 20 in D-2.
"This is the time of year where he does not shy away from wanting to take shots and wanting those free throws at the end of the game and wanting to make plays,'' Mohs said. "He did a great job throughout the game of staying patient, staying smart on offense, not forcing things, and I thought he had a very solid game."
Jarrod Nafzinger had four points and Gavin Bergsten three at halftime, but each finished with 12 for the No. 9 Jays (16-7).
Mohs said his halftime talk was about being aggressive on offense and moving better.
"And to find guys near the hoop and look for those a little bit sooner because we thought they might open up,'' he said. "We defended a lot better, we executed our game plan better than the last time we played them. We played with poise, we hit some shots and we just wanted to respond in a positive way from that loss."
No. 7 Neumann (17-5) got 21 points from Joe Fisher against Arlington (7-17). Sophomore Colby Grefe scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half for the Eagles, who also got 14 from Aiden Foreman.
Like Douglas County West, Arlington will return most of its roster next season, and both schools could step up in the Capitol Conference, which is losing Wahoo and Platte view to the new Trailblazer Conference.
Ratings hold up in B
Omaha Roncalli's and Elkhorn Mount Michael's road wins Tuesday night in Class B sub district finals weren't upsets when considering how they stood in the ratings.
No. 2 Roncalli came out hot in the second half to win 70-58 at No. 9 Bennington. It was the Crimson Pride's second win over the Badgers in 15 days.
No. 5 Mount Michael jumped on No. 7 Wahoo early and took a 68-59 win.
It appears that Omaha Skutt will host a winner take-all final Saturday. So will Hastings (which needed overtime to defeat Lexington), Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Alliance, Roncalli, Mount Michael and Norris. The NSAA will release those pairings Wednesday.
Hastings battled through leading scorer Connor Creech limping off during the Tigers' 61-53 win over Lexington.
