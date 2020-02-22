In a swift reversal, Mike Bloomberg said Friday that he will now permit his company to release the women who accused him of sexual harassment from their non-disclosure agreements after increasing pressure from his fellow presidential candidates to do so.

The former New York City mayor also said that after "a lot of reflecting," going forward he would not offer confidential agreements to resolve sexual misconduct claims.

"I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported," Bloomberg said in a statement.

Bloomberg said that the company has identified three women who this would pertain to, and that if they'd like to speak they may ask for a release.— The Washington Post

