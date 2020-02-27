CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Presidential candidate Joe Biden got a boost Wednesday from the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress.

Biden is staking his candidacy on a win in South Carolina on Saturday that would slow the momentum of Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the nomination.

Meanwhile, Sanders marched past the blistering assault from his rivals on the debate stage the night before. The intensity of the attacks on Sanders reflected the reality that the Democrats' establishment wing is quickly running out of time to stop his rise.

Back in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to reassure Democrats: "I think whoever our nominee is we will enthusiastically embrace — and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.''

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started