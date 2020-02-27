CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Presidential candidate Joe Biden got a boost Wednesday from the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress.
Biden is staking his candidacy on a win in South Carolina on Saturday that would slow the momentum of Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the nomination.
Meanwhile, Sanders marched past the blistering assault from his rivals on the debate stage the night before. The intensity of the attacks on Sanders reflected the reality that the Democrats' establishment wing is quickly running out of time to stop his rise.
Back in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to reassure Democrats: "I think whoever our nominee is we will enthusiastically embrace — and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.''
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.