domestic violence.
"If this was in Nebraska, this would just be damage to property and would have no mention of domestic violence," Teddy's defense attorney, Matthew Olson, said.
"I know what I am," Teddy added. "And I know what I didn't do."
But he returned to Omaha with the tag of an abuser anyway, and tried to spend weeks off the grid, either in the gym or with his youngest son, now 15 months old. He taught him how to say "da-da" and fielded calls from junior colleges about playing the next fall.
Teddy wondered if he should go to play professionally in Europe. Hewas told he couldmake it there, make some money.
But his son was in Omaha and his 4-year-old daughter in California. They felt too far away as it was.
So he took the closest junior college he could find, and in July loaded his car and drove to Scottsbluff.
"It's not for me anymore," Teddy said. "Every decision I make affects (my son) and my 4-year-old daughter. When she's like, 'Hey Daddy, give me kisses,' and stuff, I just see that and it's just like, why would I quit? I already have put myself back. But I'm still here. I'm still going."
***
Cory Fehringer doesn't remember the gym or the tournament.
At that point, Teddy was blossoming into a Division I recruit with Huggins and other high-profile coaches chasing him. But the Western Nebraska coach remembered that jumper. He remembered that face. And after an AAU tournament in the summer of 2016, Fehringer introduced himself. Said he was a fan. Said he'd keep in touch.
"I lost my mother when I was 15 years old," Fehringer said. "You tend to have an open heart for kids who have gone through the same struggles."
So when Fehringer heard the news out of Wichita, he called Teddy and offered a spot on his team.
Unbound by the structure of a Division I program, without the help of team psychiatrists or team tutors or team nutritionists, the cycle began again. He and Fehringer fought in practice, yelled at each other in the locker room.
Teddy scored 38 in his first game and 33 in his second. And while the points piled up, he also found a new distraction.
Fans and opposing players called him an abuser while he shot free throws. They made fun of his tattoos.
"There's obviously some things that every fan says every game," Teddy said. "But there's some things that are just, like, personal. Not really worth repeating."
Teddy shrugged it off at first. But the couch at home in Mesa had been replaced with a basketball court, which he could not leave to defend himself. And instead of a father hurling insults from across the room, at Sheridan College in Northern Wyoming in Game 3, it was a group of fans in the front row. That night, according to multiple people, that group directed racial slurs toward Teddy.
After a made 3-pointer later in the first half, Teddy turned to that corner and flipped them off with both middle fingers. He was immediately ejected. As he walked past one ref at midcourt, Teddy pointed at the ref's head and cursed.
"You got coaches that are really egotistically trying to win games, and in order to do that, they're trying to upset the other team's best player," Fehringer said.
Problem was the plan worked. And it kept working. The crowd chatter and taunts from benches continued and the technical fouls added up over the next month. And in basketball circles, the video clip at Sheridan circulated. Krehbiel shuddered.
"There is this stereotype that we're fighting a little bit," Krehbiel said, "and then Teddy does his best to go out there and just reinforce all those stereotypes."
But even after that ejection, Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih continued to recruit Teddy.
Neither can speak directly about Teddy since he has not signed with the program yet, which he'll do in April. But speaking broadly, both coaches said players with checkered pasts are not necessarily off limits. They didn't place that limitation on themselves at Iowa State, either.
"Second chances in life, and in some regards a third chance, I think, are very important," said Abdelmassih, Nebraska's main recruiter. "The biggest thing you have to do is your due diligence and talk to all the people that have seen and talked to the prospect, especially coaches and family members, and just understand who they are as a person."
At Iowa State, Hoiberg brought in Royce White after White pleaded guilty to theft and disorderly conduct at Minnesota. White was suspended for a year, and before the 2010-11 season, was Abdelmassih's first recruit. In Year 2 at ISU under Hoiberg, White led the Cyclones in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He didn't get in trouble in Ames and ended up the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft.
"One of the things that we've done a good job of, when you look at our past, especially the five years that I was at Iowa State, we really did have a family environment that I think these kids can feel comfortable in and thrive in," Hoiberg said. "It's very gratifying when you can help somebody get on the right path."
So Abdelmassih visited Scottsbluff in September, just as basketball practices began for the first season under Hoiberg. Abdelmassih talked with Teddy, the Western Nebraska coaches, Boys Town coaches and teachers.
He found someone worth betting on.
"People have to look inside of Teddy's eyes and look inside of his heart before they judge," Fehringer said. "For us, he's done a great job academically taking care of his homework without us babysitting him. He's done a great job socially as far as getting to class, taking care of his day to day, and then athletically, of course, he's having one of the greatest seasons in the history of Western Nebraska."
In early December, Teddy took an official visit to Lincoln. In a closed-door meeting with Hoiberg, Abdelmassih and Krehbiel, expectations were set. They told him nothing he'd done shocked them. They had success before with White and knew how to set up a system for Teddy to succeed.
But they also listed out specific things they needed to see over the next few months. Hoiberg wanted fewer technicals. Wanted proof of selfless play, like offensive rebounds and assists.
Hoiberg said he was looking for pioneers to take Nebraska to a new level. A fresh start for the program.
"Coach Hoiberg and all them were able to like, see who I really am," Teddy said. "I love Coach Cory and (assistant) Coach Billy (Engel), everyone (at Western Nebraska), they're all good to me, all the teachers and everything, I love it. But once I'm done with that, it's gonna be like I'm at zero again."
Teddy committed that day. Hoiberg ran the news up the chain of command in the athletic department. Administrators OK'd Teddy's admission three days later.
"Our job is to go out and get the best talent possible for Nebraska to reach a level it's never reached before," Abdelmassih said. "We've been down that road before where people question the type of kids we're taking or what we're trying to build. But that's where, internally, you trust it when you understand how we do things."
Ballantyne believes Teddy's third Division I school will work because of Abdelmassih's track record with White and Hoiberg's calm, steady-handed demeanor. And if Teddy needs a break, needs a familiar face, Boys Town Athletic Director Paul Blomenkamp, Krehbiel and even Teddy's grandfather, John Ballantyne, aren't far.
The timing, the fit with Hoiberg, the fact it's the same state that took Teddy in years ago, it's all a little too perfect, Krehbiel said.
"This is his mom. I think his mom is looking over him," Krehbiel said. "I told him, 'There's clearly somebody in your corner in another world pulling some strings.'"
***
Western Nebraska is falling apart.
A 19-point lead early in the second half is now two with less than a minute remaining. Fehringer's face is a shade of bright pink.
"Make free throws and we go home!" he screams in a huddle.
The McCook Community College gym rises to its feet as Teddy walks the ball up. He has 20 points and 11 assists. The night's been a preview of what Nebraska is getting in a few months.
Teddy is not the tallest player on the court, but he's the boldest, the brashest. His quick-trigger 3-pointer is shot with casual confidence, and he's making it 39% of the time. He plays the 5 for Western Nebraska and mirrors what Hoiberg wants in his position. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he's big enough to bang around in the lane, lean enough to shake a guard in transition for a score.
Away from the court, Teddy has a natural slouch. He has a quiet, passive voice. But in a jersey, he struts with a confidence that this is his territory, and you're here upon invitation only.
"His competitive nature exceeds that of his competition. And that makes society uncomfortable," Fehringer says. "I think if you're in an environment where everybody's as competitive as Teddy, he stands out as just another great player that's out there doing the best to play his hardest."
McCook fouls Teddywith 12 seconds left. Western Nebraska is up 91-89.
Teddy walks calmly to the foul line. He's on full display, attention square on his shoulders as the crowd realizes the moment and begins to scream. Teddy's gaze doesn't break from his shoes as referees figure out the clock.
He's tried to heed Hoiberg's words to keep his intensity and fire simmering on the inside while staying cool on the outside. He's trying to grow thicker skin. A technical for mouthing off is now rare. He's tried to become more than just a scorer. In the four games after the meeting with Hoiberg, he averaged 32.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He added two triple-doubles in late January and early February.
"You look at him today, there's a young man that's clearly changed and is trying to get ready for what's in front of him," Krehbiel said.
Teddy's not reached redemption. He'll start on thin ice in Lincoln. He still has to make grades to get there by June. Next year, it'll be a new team with new egos in a new conference on a new stage in a new offense, Teddy in a new role with new pressures.
But more than at any point in his life, Teddy is trying to use his positive forces to fuel him.
He wants to prove Hoiberg and Abdelmassih right. Wants to fulfill his dream of playing against his brother in the NBA — Timmy is scoring 17 a game for the Utah Utes this season. Wants to make sure his children don't grow up scared, with worries, with nothing to fall back on. Wants to fulfill that promise to Mom.
"I can't mess up," he says. "I can't not reach my full potential."
The ref tosses the ball to Teddy, pressure building. With his right hand, he taps his mother's name tattooed behind his ear. He then taps a tattoo of Elise's face, her hair long, smile wide. And he shoots.
Teddy makes both free throws, then points toward the sky.
Half an hour later he exits the locker room and boards the team bus for another 233 miles on an open highway. With a little luck, he'll be home by 2 a.m. The junior college grind wears him down. But there's plenty of incentive to keep going now, especially with the season nearing its close, and his final chance in Lincoln just months away.
"Everyone is going to have their opinion," Teddy says. "I don't need approval to feel good. But I'm gonna be there. You might as well accept me."
His head leans against the chilled window pane as the bus rumbles into gear and turns west down a two-lane highway, past the Subway sign and into the dark.
With each passing mile, Teddy is farther from his children, farther from the Huskers, farther from his past. But he's a little closer to making things right.
chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201 twitter.com/heady_chris
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.